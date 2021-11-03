Chester County Schools investigating 'hateful' video of students on social media

Chester County school officials said they're aware of the video that had two Lewisville High School students using hate speech on Snapchat.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — School officials in Chester County said they are aware of a video that surfaced on Snapchat that showed Lewisville High School students using "hateful and inappropriate" language.

WCNC Charlotte obtained a copy of the video Thursday but has chosen not to identify any of the kids in it or specifically what was said. Some students are reportedly planning a protest at the school this week.

The Chester County School District issued the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

"The Chester County School District is aware of a video spreading through social media depicting two LHS students engaging in a conversation that was deemed hateful and inappropriate. School and district administrators are currently investigating the situation, and will take disciplinary action in accordance with CCSD policy."

The district said any harassment or language that disparages any race, creed, gender or sexual orientation will not be tolerated.

