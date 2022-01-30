Lexington police arrest 42-year-old for murder; 15-year-old victim identified

The motive behind the shooting has not yet been released.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest following an overnight shooting in Lexington that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green released a statement on Sunday morning announcing the arrest of 42-year-old Lavon Bernard Julius of Columbia on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The police department said those charges follow a shooting that happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 301 Roberts Street - the Town & Country Apartments. Officers said they arrived around that time to find the teen victim already dead in the parking lot with what police described as a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has since identified the victim as 15-year-old Zeloni Canyus Ellison of Lexington.

No motive for the shooting was released by the department. The incident is currently under investigation not only by the Lexington Police Department, but also the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner's Office.