As states consider bills regarding transgender rights, advocates talk awareness in livestreamed celebration

LGBTQ+ leaders discuss current issues facing members of the transgender community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leaders in the LGBTQ+ community in Charlotte have coordinated a livestream event in an effort to raise awareness and provide education on current issues faced by the transgender community.

Charlotte Pride teamed up with a number of local organizations for Wednesday's Transgender Day of Visibility celebration, which streams at 6 p.m. and features a variety of performances from local transgender entertainers. Charlotte Black Pride, the Freedom Center for Social Justice, the Gender Education Network, PFLAG Charlotte, Time Out Youth and Transcend Charlotte have partnered up to make the event possible.

The celebration comes as a number of states consider or even pass bills deemed anti-trans by advocates. The North Carolina House has a bill currently being considered named the "Save Women's Sports Act", which if passed would block transgender women from participating in women's and girls' sports at both public and private schools across the state. In Tennessee, a bill is currently under consideration that would prevent textbooks from including LGBTQ-related content in them.

The governor of Arkansas also recently signed a bill into law that effectively allows medical providers to turn away LGBTQ+ patients because of religious objections.

Legislative actions like these are prompting local LGBTQ+ leaders to continue speaking out and calling for action from allies and community members.