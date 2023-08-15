Old main library in uptown Charlotte undergoes demolition

Come Spring 2026, a new library will be open with five levels filled with more than just books and community resources.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's out with the old and in with the new for the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library System.

On Tuesday morning, library leaders were joined by county and federal leadership - including U.S Rep. Alma Adams (D - NC) - for the beginning of the demolition process on the old main library in uptown Charlotte. The old building, located on North Tryon Street, is set to be replaced with a new building by the spring of 2026.

The library system promises the new, five-story building will house more than just cherished books and reference tools. Research capabilities for history and genealogy will be included inside the new building, along with a technology hub, reading rooms, and a career and opportunity center.

Additional funding is still needed to get the project done, but Rep. Adams said she and fellow representative Jeff Jackson (D - NC) are working to get some help on that front.

"I am proud and pleased to have requested federal support for this critical project," she said. "$3.5 million between myself and Congressman Jackson."

Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio said the focus is on bringing a modern library the community can access easily.

"To really bring a 21st-century (library) to Charlotte-Mecklenburg is really important for our community, but also for our growth and our future," she said.

County commissioner Mark Jerrell echoed Diorio's thoughts.

"The library stands as a vital pillar in our community," he said, "fostering knowledge, connection, and empowerment."

The old main library is now closed to the public. Construction on the new facility is set to start in the winter of 2024 and continue through 2025.