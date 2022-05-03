Cabarrus County raises pay for lifeguards amid shortage

Cabarrus County officials have raised the pay for lifeguards as they try to fill vacancies that would prevent public pools from opening this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cabarrus County has raised pay for lifeguards to address shortages heading into the summer.

According to a post on the Cabarrus County Government Facebook page, county leaders have increased the pay range to make it more appealing as they look for workers.

The post was made in reference to the Camp T.N. pool at Spencer Park. If the county is unable to hire lifeguards, they said the pool won't be able to open this year.

Training is provided, no experience is necessary and lifeguards can be as young as 15. A link on the post takes users to Trident Pool Group, which manages pools across the Charlotte area from Rock Hill to Mooresville.

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching, water parks and pools all over the Charlotte area are looking for lifeguards. Officials said the labor shortage is having a major impact with a desperate need this summer.

"We're just like anyone else," Jeff Carwile, Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Manager, said. "We are having a hard time getting the proper amount of employees and also people interested in the job. So we recruit year-round for our lifeguards. So it's not just a summertime thing."

Mecklenburg County covers seven water facilities. Carwile said if the lifeguard positions aren't filled by the time they're all open, there is a plan in place.

Responsible teenagers are encouraged to apply since they hire as young as 16 years old. Carwile said the county will train those who are accepted. Starting pay is $15 an hour with flexible hours.