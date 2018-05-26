CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Millions travel to the Carolina coast every year and with the first summer holiday weekend on deck, lifeguards at Folly Beach spent Friday perfecting their skills.

"This is our opportunity to shine because we're going to have a lot of people on the beach and a lot of people on the water," said Luke Meier, an ocean rescue trainer with Charleston County Parks.

Lifeguards are taking the lookout to the next level this weekend, especially after Lesley Belisle drowned in Kitty Hawk, N.C., last month.

The 4-year-old was swept away by a rogue wave.

Rogue waves are extremely rare but rip currents are a more common occurrence in the Carolinas.

"There is no way of knowing when or where a rip current will occur," said Meier, who's devoted nearly a dozen years to saving lives.

“The risk that comes with rip currents is being pulled out and panicking," Meier said.

He offered up three lifesaving tips if you're ever caught in the deadly current:

Stay calm. Never fight the current, swim in the direction it's taking you. Float and you're free.

"What you're going to do is swim parallel to shore, outside the rip current," Meier said.

"If you float, there isn't much of a risk to rip currents because you'll be spit out and you'll be able to swim in from there."

According to the U.S. Lifesaving Association, 80 percent of all ocean rescues are rip-current related.

Meier said while you can't always see rip currents out in open water, you can expect to get caught in one if you're swimming near a pier, so stay in the open water and more importantly stay safe.

