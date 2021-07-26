One person dead, another injured after vehicle crashes with light rail train

One person was injured and another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MEDIC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash involving a light rail train at the South Boulevard and East Hebron intersection.

On the scene of what looks like to be a light rail train and a vehicle crash offer South Boulevard near East Hebron pic.twitter.com/x8cCXVlfS8 — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) July 27, 2021

One person was injured and another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MEDIC.

A bus bridge is currently in place between Archdale and I-485 stations until further notice, said CATS.

WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information on the crash.

