One person dead, another injured after vehicle crashes with light rail train

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after a crash involving a light rail train at the South Boulevard and East Hebron intersection. 

One person was injured and another person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MEDIC.

A bus bridge is currently in place between Archdale and I-485 stations until further notice, said CATS.

WCNC Charlotte is working to get more information on the crash. 

