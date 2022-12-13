Light the World Mobile Giving Machine comes to Charlotte

The Mobile Giving Machine is located at Promenade on Providence and runs through Dec. 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine has come to Charlotte, giving citizens the opportunity to purchase items for both local and global charities. For those looking to help others in need during the holiday season, these bright red vending machines provide a quick and easy way to give back.

Sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Mobile Giving Machine will be at the Promenade on Province in Charlotte from Dec.13 through Dec.17, located at the center of the promenade by the fountain.

Working as a kind of reverse vending machine, the Mobile Giving Machine gives people the option of selecting from a variety of goods and services to help those in need. With the swipe of a card, you can donate a goat to a family in Africa or winter clothing and a week of groceries to help keep a family in Charlotte warm and fed.

Additionally, 100 percent of credit card fees and overhead costs are covered, thereby allowing nonprofits to receive the full amount of the donation.

