HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Lightning sparked a house fire near Lake Norman on Thursday evening, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

It happened around 7 p.m. in the 7500 block of Ohara St.

Crews said smoke and fire were showing when they arrived on the scene.

Fire officials said the flames were contained quickly in the attic, living room, and part of the kitchen.

The residents were displaced; firefighters placed a tarp over the roof, the department said.

