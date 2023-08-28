Lightning strike near Matthews school leaves 1 person injured

Medic evaluated 14 people after the lightning strike with one of them receiving minor injuries. School officials said all of the people involved were staff members.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A school staff member received minor injuries after a lightning strike on Monday.

The lightning strike happened at Socrates Academy on Weddington Road in Matthews on Monday. Medic evaluated 14 people after the lightning strike with one of them being taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The remaining people were unharmed, according to Medic.

Socrates Academy officials confirmed that all of the people involved were staff members and that no students were hurt. Officials have not said where at the school the lightning strike happened.

No further information is known at this time. More details will be released when they are available.

