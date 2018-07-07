CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Lightning did more than illuminate the sky Friday evening, it also struck homes, caused car accidents and even claimed a man's life.

According to NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, the Charlotte area saw more than 900 lightning strikes in a one-hour span.

In Harrisburg, the fire department says they battled a blaze in an attic that came from lightning. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire.

In Lenoir, Police say a tree fell on Sidney Albright's car, near the entrance of Green Mountain Park.

Authorities say Albright, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of his passengers taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In Union County, three volunteer firefighters who responded to a lightning-related call were driving down Wesley chapel road when their firetruck flipped over.

Officials say no other cars were involved in the accident which closed down a small part of the popular road for nearly 4 hours.

Authorities say the first responders were taken to the hospital but didn't sustain any apparent injuries. They're expected to be ok.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC