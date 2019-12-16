LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County deputy was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash Sunday, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Wilma Sigmon Road around 3 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said that Jamie Lavar Jackson, 41, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a vehicle that wasn't moving.

Jackson was rushed to a hospital in Lincoln County where he was pronounced dead, according to Lincoln County officials.

Jackson joined the LCSO in May of 2013 and worked as a narcotics officer. He is survived by his two sons, Corey, 20, and Ciawa, 11.

