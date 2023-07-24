x
?Lincoln County rolls out new alert system

The county just rolled out a mass alert system. Those interested in signing up for the program can share their email address and phone number.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County has a new way to keep its residents safe. 

The county just rolled out a mass alert system. Those interested in signing up for the program can share their email address and phone number to get emergency updates on what is happening in the area. 

Click here to sign up for the alerts.

