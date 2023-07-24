?Lincoln County rolls out new alert system

The county just rolled out a mass alert system. Those interested in signing up for the program can share their email address and phone number.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County has a new way to keep its residents safe.

The county just rolled out a mass alert system. Those interested in signing up for the program can share their email address and phone number to get emergency updates on what is happening in the area.

Lincoln County has a new mass notification system.



𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗡 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗦.



Please sign up here to be notified. https://t.co/4j2To4uxEd#LincolnCountyNC pic.twitter.com/tY32SilsCX — Lincoln County, NC (@LincolnCountyNC) July 24, 2023

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts