Lincoln County deputy prevents man from jumping from a bridge

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy has been credited with saving a man from jumping from a bridge into the South Fork River.

Officials said Deputy H. Prater was on routine patrol on Aug. 1 on Long Shoals Road when he came upon a man sitting partially over a concrete guardrail on the bridge over the South Fork River.

Deputy Prater stopped his patrol vehicle near the man and could tell he was emotional and upset. The sheriff's office said the officer, who recently worked a domestic case involving the 21-year-old man, was able to talk to him and pull him from the guardrail while he was looking down at the river.

Additional patrol units arrived on the scene to assist in the incident. The man agreed to be transported to Atrium – Lincoln for evaluation.

