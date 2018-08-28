LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man who was last seen in western Lincoln County.

Edward Clifford Garrett, 29, of Cherryville borrowed a vehicle from a Cherryville resident over the weekend to visit a friend in western Lincoln County and did not return.

Garrett was last seen in the 200 block of Highway 274 early Sunday morning. He reportedly left the residence to head to Cherryville, but never arrived.

Garrett is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Garrett also has a Superman tattoo on his right arm and a Tasmanian devil on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

