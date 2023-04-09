Lincoln County Health Department issues water activity advisory

This comes after 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage is suspected to have leaked into Forney Creek.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Health Department issued a water activity advisory, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 due to a sewage spill.

The sewage spill occurred at 7533 S. Little Egypt Road in Denver, N.C. According to the press release, the Lincoln County Health Department suspects that Forney Creek may have been contaminated with around 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage.

The sewage leak, or Sanitary Sewer Overflow (SSO) happened due to a power outage and caused a generator malfunction. The Health Director said that the flow was stopped and water testing has begun.

Lincoln County Health Department is advising all residents and creek users in the area to not engage in any water activities that involve bodily contact. They are also posting advisory signs as they continue to take water samples and test the water.

The county Public Works department will notify the health department and public when it is clear to resume creek activities.

