Lincoln County detectives searching for missing 12-year-old girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Detectives say 12-year-old Yasmine Analyse Nicole Pless was last seen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 at her father's home on Amity Lane in Lincolnton.

She is described as having brown and red shoulder-length hair and brown eyes, is 5' 1" and weighs around 127 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Pless' location, they are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.