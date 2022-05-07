New drug dogs coming to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Bulla donated $25,000, which covers the cost of both dogs, handler training, and K9 body armor.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has some new furry friends to help out law enforcement.

The dogs, a Pointer named Groot and a Labrador Retriever named Treadstone, are trained and will be employed to search for and alert to drugs, or follow a human scent to assist with locating criminal suspects, missing Alzheimer’s patients, and lost children.

The dogs were purchased from and trained by Highland Canine, Harmony, NC. Sheriff Bill Beam will select their handlers, who will participate in an intensive, three-week training program with the dogs, starting Oct. 31.

“We are creating the K-9 team to make it safer for Lincoln County citizens in the battle against illegal drugs," Sheriff Beam said, "Anytime drugs are intercepted can prevent someone overdosing and a family losing a member."

