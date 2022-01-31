Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Denver, NC moves to a new location

Residents will also be able to apply for gun permits, pick up copies of incident reports, set up residential security checks and many other services.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Denver, NC district office has moved into its new location.

The new office is located at 2493 N. NC Hwy 16 Business. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the office will be manned by DCI Specialist Jeannine Sherrill who will be available to handle citizen concerns, do administrative work, take phone messages for deputies and distribute gun permits.

Residents will also be able to apply for gun permits, pick up copies of incident reports, set up residential security checks and many other services. The telephone number is 704-483-7084.

“The new office is more spacious than the previous location and will be served by fiber optic cable," Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said. "The additional space is part of the effort to establish another district in the heavily populated eastern Lincoln County area. The current district has increased the number of deputies from five officers to seven officers per shift.”

