Lincoln County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man and son

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man and his son.

The sheriff's office received a report that the two were missing on Sept. 29. Deputies said 44-year-old Adrian Vancleave and his 4-year-old son Lincoln Vancleave of Denver, North Carolina, were last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when Adrian picked up his son at Denver Christian Academy.

The two were supposed to meet Lincoln's other parent around 5 p.m. but didn't show up. Detective M. Lookadoo learned Adrian's wife reported her husband has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and has gone missing before, but never with his son.

Adrian is described as a white male, 5' 9", with short brown hair and brown eyes. His son Lincoln is described as a white male, 3' 6", with sandy-blond curly hair. Lincoln was last known to be wearing a tan shirt, red shorts, and navy blue and orange shoes.

The two have been entered in the National Crime Information Center as missing. They could be in a dark blue 2008 Acura four-door with a broken tail light and NC license plate FJM- 9863.