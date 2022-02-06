South Fork Fire Department captain passes away from COVID-19 complications

The department says Captain Phillip Connor was "one of a kind" and will leave behind a legacy.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — First responders in Lincoln County are mourning the loss of a longtime public servant.

The South Fork Fire Department confirmed Captain Phillip Connor passed away on Friday from COVID-19 complications. He was 52 years old.

In a post shared on Facebook, the department highlighted Connor, saying he was "one of a kind" and served in many different roles, including on the board of directors, department secretary and had more than 10 years of service.

"He will leave behind a legacy," the department posted on Facebook.

Arrangements for Connor were also announced on Saturday.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at Long Shoals Wesleyan Church. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at 2 p.m. also at Long Shoals Wesleyan Church.

A procession will take Connor from Warlick Funeral Home, off of Dave Warlick Drive, to South Fork Fire Station and to Long Shoals Wesleyan Church.

If any fire departments would like to join the procession, you're asked to email SFFD Assistant Chief Isaiah Herndon at iherndon@southforkfd.com or by visit the department's Facebook page.

The department said it was unaware if Connor was vaccinated or not for COVID-19.

