Deadly truck fire under investigation in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after a head-on collision between two trucks in Lincoln County. Lincoln County Emergency Management said one of the trucks was ignited as a result of the crash.

Video showing the crash was posted to Snapchat on Monday. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. It's not known if there were any additional injuries, or if anyone is facing charges.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been made public at this time.

