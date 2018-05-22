LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities in Lincoln County reported the first case of rabies in the county for 2018 after a fox tested positive earlier this month.

According to Lincoln County Animal Services, officers received a call about a fox that was found dead in a dog lot on Ritchie Road in Lincolnton on May 16. Animal Control sent the animal for rabies processing and received those results on May 18. The fox tested positive, according to officials.

Because the dogs on the property were vaccinated for rabies, they were able to receive a booster vaccine and are expected to be OK.

Animal Control officers from Lincoln County will notify residents in the area of where the fox was picked up and remind them that all dogs, cats, and ferrets over four months old are required to have a rabies vaccination by law.

Lincoln County is offering three rabies clinics next month. For just $7, cat and dog owners can have their pets vaccinated. For more information, call 704-736-4125.

If you see or come into contact with a wild animal that may be sick or is exhibiting abnormal behavior, you’re asked to call Animal Services of Lincoln County at 704-736-4125 or you may call 911 to report it.

