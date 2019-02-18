LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Denver, N.C. man escaped from a patrol car in handcuffs and fled into a nearby neighborhood Sunday night, and was located Tuesday.

Deputies located Clarence Jackson Crutchfield, 50, at a residence in the 6200 block of Burnhurst Trail, Denver, NC shortly after noon on February 19. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was still wearing the handcuffs he had on when he escaped, but the chain had been cut.

February 17, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4200 block of Burnwood Trail in Denver with a possible break-in in progress. The person who reported the break-in told officers the suspects had left before they arrived.

Deputies checked the area and found a vehicle nearby with three people -- none with a valid driver’s license. The man in the driver’s seat was identified as Crutchfield of Denver, N.C.

When deputies checked the names with the Lincoln County Communications Center, they learned Crutchfield had multiple felony warrants. He was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car. The deputy walked over to a nearby building and camper where another suspect was thought to be hiding, but they didn't locate anyone.

The officer stopped to speak to his Sergeant before returning to his vehicle.

When the deputy got back to his patrol car, the rear window was down and Crutchfield was gone. Deputies searched the surrounding area but couldn't find him.

The Denver Fire Department responded to help search along with a K-9 unit from the Lincolnton Police Department. The K-9 tracked the suspect to the 4500 block of Highway 16 Business. Deputies searched a building but couldn't find him.

Crutchfield has outstanding felony warrants for breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of larceny of handcuffs, possession of stolen goods, and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.

Crutchfield has been taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and will be served with a number of felony and misdemeanor warrants.