Lincolnton rail-trail offers fun, adventure for the whole family

The Marcia H. Cloninger Rail-Trail is a unique feature in downtown Lincolnton, allowing visitors and residents to enjoy the small town's beauty.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just 45 minutes from Charlotte is the beautiful town of Lincolnton, North Carolina, where the slogan is "near the mountains, near the city, near perfect."

One of the many great features in Lincolnton is the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail-Trail. It's part of the Carolina Thread Trail and runs right through the heart of downtown Lincolnton. The Rail Trail stretches 1.7 miles from City Park on the north side of First Federal Park and then to the Motz Street Dog Park and onward to Betty G. Ross Park south of downtown.

Walkers, joggers, school groups and cyclists use the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail-Trail daily. The former Norfolk Southern corridor is one of the hottest spots in the town of 10,000 folks. People from Lincoln County and all across the Charlotte region come and enjoy the family friendly trail.

Those who try it will find colorful murals, a train tunnel and historic homes as it winds through the tree-lined neighborhoods. This also includes restaurants, cafes and small shops along Main Street in downtown Lincolnton.

