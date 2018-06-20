LINCOLNTON, N.C. – Deputies in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from a rest home five months ago.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Richard Keith Perdue walked away from the Boger City Rest Home on January 22 through a side door. Perdue was not reported missing until two hours later by the staff.

Later in January, Lincoln County authorities and a drone operator from Cleveland County searched a 300-meter diameter around the facility but were unable to find Perdue. He is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-5 weighing 135 pounds. Perdue has black hair and blue eyes and suffers from several medical conditions, including autism and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information about Perdue’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.



