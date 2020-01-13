STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 30-year-old Georgia man has been identified as the worker killed after an ammonia leak inside a Statesville, North Carolina commercial facility Friday.

Anthony Lamattina was working inside a freezer at Linear Logistics when an ammonia leak occurred. Another worker, identified by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office as Carson Brandon Drawdy, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

An online fundraiser in memory of Lamattina, who had been recently living in Woodstock, Georgia, is trying to raise money to transport his body back to his hometown of Harrison, New York.

The Medical Examiner's Office is continuing to investigate and has not yet released an official cause of death.

In a statement released after the incident Friday, Linear Logistics released a statement identifying Lamattina as a sub-contractor.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of this individual. We are working in close coordination with local authorities and regulatory officials to conduct a full investigation," the statement read in part.

The website for Lineage Logistics says their Statesville facility stores and ships food.

In commercial and facility environments, ammonia has numerous potential usages, including as a refrigerate gas and as a cleaning solution.

Ammonia is an irritating and corrosive substance. Small amounts of ammonia can cause coughing, and none and throat irritation. A large exposure to ammonia can cause burning of the nose, throat, and respiratory tract.

Ammonia exposure is typically treated with immediate medical care or hospitalization for decontamination.

Numerous agencies responded to the hazmat spill, including the Charlotte Fire Department.

