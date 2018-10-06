People across Gaston County continue to grieve after a man was accused of crashing his car into a popular restaurant, killing two women. The crash killed the man's 26-year-old daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law Amanda Self, 35.

On Sunday, the local community celebrated Katelyn Self's life, who was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Sunday, June 10

2:20 p.m. - Visitation begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self.

Visitation has begun at Gastonia’s First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self. The memorial service is scheduled to start at 4 pm. We’re live-streaming it online at @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/4BhgHMdVXJ — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 10, 2018

1 p.m. - A law enforcement motorcade arrives at Gastonia's First Assembly of God. A celebration of Cpl. Katelyn Self's life will be held at 4 p.m.

A law enforcement motorcade has arrived at Gastonia’s First Assembly of God where a celebration of life service will be held for Cpl. Katelyn Self. With the family’s permission, we’ll be streaming the service live online on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/YpceQkcrem — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) June 10, 2018

Sunday, June 3

6 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's sister-in-law Amanda Self was laid to rest at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. Amanda Self, 35, worked for CaroMont Health, according to the hospital's Facebook page.

