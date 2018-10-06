People across Gaston County continue to grieve after a man was accused of crashing his car into a popular restaurant, killing two women. The crash killed the man's 26-year-old daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law Amanda Self, 35.
On Sunday, the local community celebrated Katelyn Self's life, who was a deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.
Sunday, June 10
2:20 p.m. - Visitation begins at Gastonia's First Assembly of God for Cpl. Katelyn Self.
1 p.m. - A law enforcement motorcade arrives at Gastonia's First Assembly of God. A celebration of Cpl. Katelyn Self's life will be held at 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
6 p.m. - Cpl. Katelyn Self's sister-in-law Amanda Self was laid to rest at Bethlehem Church in Gastonia. Amanda Self, 35, worked for CaroMont Health, according to the hospital's Facebook page.
