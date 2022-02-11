Livingstone College holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new science center

The F. George Shipman Science Annex is named after the college’s sixth president.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is a private historically Black college located in Salisbury, North Carolina, and just in time for Black History Month, the college has opened a new science center on its campus.

The F. George Shipman Science Center held its grand opening Friday, Feb. 11. The annex is named after the college’s sixth president and Shipman’s family was in attendance. In fact, they donated 5,000 to put into an endowment scholarship to help future students.

College officials say they hope this new STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and math -- facility will spark an interest for students. Both new and current students hope to see the benefit and are excited about the new building.

Sariah Dempaire-Salomon, a senior biology major at Livingstone College, said this new technology was much needed.

“It shows us we are competitors too, like everyone else even though we are a small school,” she said. “We still have the same resources now like everybody else and on the same playing field.”

The college noticed a decline in Black students majoring in STEM-based fields. They want to recruit more STEM students and have a renewed focus on this curriculum. There will also be grant money offered for new students majoring in these fields.

“I think it all comes down to STEM identity,” Dawn McNair explained. She’s both the Associate Vice President of Research and the Dean of the Division of Math & Science. “In order to feel like you can achieve something you need to see yourself in that role.”

Livingstone’s President Jimmy R. Jenkins Sr. said HBCUs make up 3% of the colleges and universities in the United States. However, they produce about a quarter of Black students nationwide who work in STEM fields.

The college hopes to offer aid to at least 20 to 30 STEM students per year. By the time these students are juniors, they’ll have received close to $25,000.

Jenkins Sr., who just announced his retirement after 16 years with the college, said he wants his legacy to be a continuation of what he had when he attended an HBCU.

A faculty and staff that helps students realize what they’re capable of and helps young students – who may not know what they want to do with their lives – flourish.