Loaves and Fishes expands delivery services

Charlotte-based Loaves and Fishes is using around $3 million in American Rescue Plan funding to create an Instacart-like interface for online orders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays, a Charlotte-based food pantry that provides groceries and meals to people and families in need, is expanding its home delivery service by allowing users to customize their orders.

Loaves and Fishes received about $3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan and is using it to create a user interface similar to the popular grocery delivery app Instacart. This will allow people to choose what's in their box before it's delivered to the doorstep.

Since launching home delivery in April 2020, Loaves and Fishes has fed over 24,000 people. Danielle Moore, the community outreach director for Loaves and Fishes, says they expect to feed even more people this year thanks to the new ordering system.

Loaves and Fishes recently merged with Friendship Trays, the Meals on Wheels provider for Charlotte-Mecklenburg, to form Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays. The organization said the merger will increase access and distribution of healthy food and groceries for those in need in Mecklenburg County.

Lexi Wilson will have a report on the new online delivery service for Loaves and Fishes/Friendship Trays. That report airs during WCNC Charlotte News at 5:30 p.m.