Loaves & Fishes teams up with Friendship Trays for "snowpacks" to get food to those in need

Loaves & Fishes tells WCNC Charlotte they are watching our forecast for the latest information and taking every precaution they can to keep everyone safe and fed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hunger in our communities does not take time off for wintery weather.

Now, Loaves & Fishes has teamed up with Friendship Trays to make sure neighbors have what they need.

They're called 'snowpacks,' basically extra food in case the snow and ice prevent drivers from dropping off nutritious meals to the most vulnerable.

"We try to be in constant communication with people who expect us to be somewhere, Tim Postel, CEO of Loaves & Fishes, said. "They can always check our website. We're never going to stop feeding people, but sometimes we do postpone or delay those mobile food pantries, and deliveries for when it's safe for all of our drivers."

The Loaves & Fishes website is the first place to check if meals will be delayed because of ice-- Loaves & Fishes say they can welcome anyone who is looking to volunteer in Charlotte to help with the need.

