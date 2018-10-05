IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A local community will be holding a "Purple Rain Fashion Show" Thursday for a cause.

Lupus survivors and their families will be putting the event together at 7 p.m. in the Unity Center on Salisbury Road in Statesville. All of the event's proceeds will be going towards the Lupus Foundation of America.

Purple Rain Fashion Show rehearsals 01 / 06 01 / 06

Organizers say awareness and funding will help researchers find a cure. Those interested in attending Thursday's fashion show can click here for tickets.

© 2018 WCNC