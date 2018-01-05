IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- It's amazing how much gratitude one could gain after falling so far.

About 20,000 people are injured every year from lawn-mowing accidents but after stumbling 60 feet down an embankment while mowing his lawn, Phil Matheson is thankful he wasn't killed.

He's recovering at Iredell Memorial Hospital, where he had surgery to repair the skin on each arm but other than that and a couple of scratches and bruises, he's expected to make a full recovery and he owes it to one thing.

“If you don’t believe in miracles, I have a story to tell you," said Phil's wife, Debbie.

She feels indebted her husband is alive.

Neighbor Brian Bangert still can't believe where he and fellow good Samaritan Dolores Morrow found Phil.

"His wheel slid off right here," recalled Brian as he walked the line of the embankment that backs up to his and Phil's property.

Phil was riding his mowing lawnmower last Thursday when it got caught on the edge of the embankment and then slid down 60 feet.

Before Phil knew it, he was on his backside right next to the mower.

"I blacked out there for a minute," he said while recalling the story.

Unable to climb out of the embankment, Phil yelled for help for more than an hour, with no response.

He feared for his life.

“I was a little afraid that I‘d bleed out because this arm right here is damaged pretty bad," Phil said.

Phil's neighbor Dolores Morrow had just gone outside to mow her grass when she heard the cries for help. She went closer to the sounds and knocked on Brian's door and together they set out to find out who was in need.

"I'm a very blessed man," said Phil.

With the help of other first responders and other neighbors, they pulled Phil out of the embankment, saving his life.

“The Lord had his hands on me. He put [Dolores and Brian] in the right place at the right time and took care of me," said Phil.

Brian deflected all the praise to Dolores who then passed it off to the man upstairs.

“I believe the Lord had me there for a reason," said Dolores.

Phil and Debbie Matheson are rooted in their Christianity, they say the only reason Phil is still alive is because of God.

“I think God has a purpose for everybody and he’s not through with my husband and he knows I need him here with me and my kids," said Debbie.

After two surgeries, one on each arm, Phil is expected to make a full recovery. However, Debbie says his lawn mower license has been revoked.

