After 8 months away, military mom shocks kids at school with return

CAMDEN, S.C. — A special homecoming took place Thursday at Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden.

Two students were surprised as they were reunited with their mom, who has been away from home for 8 months serving in the United States Air Force.

The embrace of her two son and daughter was one Staff Sargeant Kyrie McGlynn had been waiting for.

"It’s awesome. It’s hard being away, you luckily, like I said, we get to do the Facetime thing, but it’s always a challenge being away from home and not being able to take care of things that you want to," McGlynn said. "It’s amazing to see them and hopefully soon we’ll be together again.”

McGlynn has been in Texas for the past 8 months.

"I got surprised," McGlynn's daughter said after seeing her mom at school.

"I’m going to spend every moment that I can with them because when you’re away you think about all the times you don’t have with them and think about all the times when they were little," McGlynn said. "Now, they are getting bigger and these moments aren’t going to last forever.”

McGlynn's kids aren’t the only ones happy to have her back home. Master Sargeant Shaun McGlynn, her husband, is also in the United States Air Force and was very excited to see her.

"It’s a stress relief," Shaun McGlynn said. "I get to kind of sit back and breathe a little bit and know that the family is back together again.”

Military Community Liaison Karean Troy said these moments are more than just a special memory.

“Many times, you’ll have parents who have been deployed meaning they were overseas and they come home and it’s a big deal, and if you noticed the mom talked about being in San Antonio, and being mobilized opposed to being deployed overseas, what I like to explain is, it doesn’t matter to a child whether your overseas or in another state. If you are gone, you're gone to a child," Troy said. "So, it’s always a big deal when they come back.”

As for this weekend, the McGlynn family is ready to spend it, together.

McGlynn leaves on Monday. Both her and her husband are stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.