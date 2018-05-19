It was a drizzly early morning, but inside the Big Ben Pub in Charlotte’s South End a cheery gathering as Americans, British Nationals and fans of the royal family came together to watch the wedding of Prince Harry and American Meghan Markle.

It's like a little girls dream come true. Yeah, she's a commoner and he’s royalty and it's beautiful.

Many of the onlookers whom who dressed the part of wedding guest were treated to a traditional English breakfast and of course tea.

"I've been really impressed with how tasteful the dresses are," Cheryl Hadley said.

Some came to witness the fashion, but for others it was more personal as former American Actress and divorcee Meghan Markle becomes royalty.

"It’s just groundbreaking in so many ways," Dedria Kolb said. "She’s American, she’s divorced, she’s mixed-race. My daughter is mixed race and so I’m just so proud to be here to witness this moment."

Wowed by Markle’s beauty and touched by Prince Harry’s charm.

The one thing were was plenty of was emotion. Some feeling sad at the absence of his Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana

"It's so emotional to watch him get married without her there," Carolina Miller remarked. "Other times there was laughter, as this wedding had its own signature mark."

And just as she’s put her own mark on this wedding many are excited to see how this new princess will put her mark on the world.

