The Thailand cave rescue has captured the attention of people around the world.

The risks to the 12 boys and their coach underlined overnight by the death of a Thai navy seal diver.

The diver was delivering oxygen tanks to his colleagues in the cave complex when he ran out of oxygen himself and collapsed.

According to officials, he was highly trained, highly experienced and if it can happen to him, what about these boys?

Many of the boys don't know how to swim, and it's 6 hours to the cave entrance.

Right now rescuers planning to give the boys a crash course on diving.

NBC Charlotte’s Rachel Lundberg spoke with a local scuba expert, Brent Clevenger the President and CEO of Sink or Swim Scuba, who also a certified cave diver.

The cavern that these kids are in are well beyond entry level training for even an advanced level of diving.

It’s 2.5 miles to the cave entrance with floodwaters, tight spaces and zero visibility along the path.

“You've got 10 and 12 years old trying to do something that killed a Navy Seal,” Clevenger said. “It is just a bad scenario all the way around.”

Aside from the conditions of the cave, keeping your mask on, continuously breathing and not panicking are two leading causes of injury.

Unlike the training courses Clevenger has been instructing since 2006, “these kids aren't going to have the ability to surface and say, ‘alright that was good?’”, Clevenger said.

A difficult situation, and a race around the clock.

