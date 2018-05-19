MONROE, NC -- A former Union County middle school teacher was arrested Friday on numerous felony charges including statutory sex offense and indecent liberties.

Daniel Wade Stanford, 35, was taken into custody Friday on charges dating back to 2014 and 2015 after a former student came to police about alleged contact with Stanford.

Sheriffs detectives began the investigation earlier this month and believe much of the contact occurred on school premises. Stanford is facing a total of 16 total felony charges.

Stanford resigned earlier this week from his position with Union County Public Schools.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

People with information are encouraged to call Union County Sheriff's Office at 704-283-3789.

