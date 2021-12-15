Charlotte youth athletes get special Christmas shopping trip with former NFL player

London Fletcher served as a "personal shopping consultant" for the children Wednesday night inside DICK'S Sporting Goods in SouthPark.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An NFL veteran known for scaring some opposing offenses spent Wednesday night putting smiles on the faces of some children in Charlotte.

More than 10 youth athletes received a one-of-a-kind shopping experience inside DICK'S Sporting Goods in SouthPark, shopping alongside London Fletcher.

Fletcher spent 16 years in the NFL as a linebacker but had a different job title on Wednesday -- personal shopping consultant for the children.

The kids were given a $150 gift card to shop inside the store and spend quality time with Fletcher and store associates.

"It's just a great thing to do, especially this time of year with so many people not having the resources that they need," Fletcher said. "This is an opportunity to be part of that and bring a smile to some children's faces."

A news release from the store says DICK’S Sporting Goods is proud to host this event as part of its efforts to inspire and enable youth sports participation.

