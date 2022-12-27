Longtime Alexander County manager passes away

Rick French served the county for 24 years.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander County has lost one of its most dedicated public servants.

Rick French passed away on Christmas Eve at the age of 70. He leaves behind his wife Kathy whom he'd been married to for 43 years, his sons Hunter and Parker and his grandchildren Zinnia, Phoebe and Miller.

He had served Alexander County since April 1999.

“Rick French will always be remembered as a dedicated public servant and leader here in Alexander County," Ronnie Reese, Chairman of the Alexander County Board of Commissioners, said in a release after French's death. "It’s hard to comprehend that he is no longer with us on this earth, but he was a man of faith, so that gives us comfort during this difficult time. Rick did so much to improve Alexander County as a whole, but also to enhance the lives of our citizens. Most people can’t comprehend his long hours and hard work week in and week out. Our hearts and sympathy go out to his amazing family. Rick will be truly missed in Alexander County, but he will never be forgotten.”

French served two towns, cities and counties during his work in North Carolina. Before he worked in Alexander County, he was the Lincoln County manager for five years, Newton's city manager for five years, Hamlet's city administrator for two year, Mebane's town manager for three hours and Huntersville's town manager for 7 years. All together, French worked for 46 years in local government leadership.

He had a master's degree from Appalachian State University. He touts many accomplishments while in Alexander County, including extensive infrastructure developments and the creation of Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area, which opened in 2012. His other long-lasting impact would be the Alexander County Courthouse Park which has murals, picnic areas, a splash pad and a rotary performance stage.

French competed in various impressive races through the years, including three 100-mile road races, 50 ultra-marathons and 198 marathons.

