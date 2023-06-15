Longtime CMPD officer to be laid to rest Thursday

Anthony "Tony" Crawford joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 1989, serving as one of the city' first bike patrol officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The funeral for a retired Charlotte police officer who was found dead in his home earlier this month will take place in Uptown Thursday.

Anthony "Tony Crawford" was found dead at his home on June 6. His death is under investigation, according to a police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte. Multiple calls to the Waxhaw Police Department have not been returned at this time.

Crawford's funeral is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Uptown Charlotte.

The 70-year-old joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 1989 and served as one of the city's first bike patrol officers. He retired from CMPD in 2013. He was later rehired by CMPD and assigned to the Airport Division.

Crawford was also a core member of CMPD's security team for the Charlotte Hornets since the team's founding.

"Known, trusted and counted on around the Spectrum Center. He will be truly irreplaceable," Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted after Crawford's death.