CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- A section of loose asphalt on parts of the runway at the Concord Regional Airport canceled a couple of flights out of Concord Friday night, according to an airport official.

The airport was working on a construction project and a section of asphalt loosened and came up from the ground. The airport official said a combination of hot weather and constant plane traffic caused it to happen.

The runway closure canceled "some" Allegiant flights, the official said.

The airport official expects everything to be up and running by Saturday morning.

