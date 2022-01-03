x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lost Cove Fire in Avery County is 100% contained

The U.S. Forest Service confirms the fire burned an estimated 1,000 acres.
Credit: James de la Riva
This photo shared by the U.S. Forest Service showed the Lost Cove Fire dwindling down in size over the weekend in Avery County.

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A fire first reported on Christmas Eve in Avery County is finally contained, according to the United States Forest Service. 

The Lose Cove Fire in Linville was officially considered 100% contained on Monday, Jan. 3. A spokesperson for the department tells WCNC Charlotte there is no more active fire, but some large logs may continue to smolder. The fire happened near Grandfather Mountain.

Remaining closures near the fire remain active, according to officials. They will remain in place as fire managers recon impacts to trails. Any closures are likely to be lifted by the end of the week. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lost Cove Fire near Grandfather Mountain now 80% contained

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but U.S. Forest Service officials believe it to be caused by human activity.  

First responders received some help on Monday thanks to rain, wind and snow impacting the region. 

RELATED: Winter storm brings heavy snow to NC mountains, Charlotte area sees wintry mix

The U.S. Forest Service was supported by different agencies while combatting the fire, including the Linville Volunteer Fire Department. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

In Other News

COVID-19 protocols in place at ski resorts in the Carolinas