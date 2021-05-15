Louisiana man finds girlfriend with another man in bed, shoots him, police say

David Haworth climbed through a bedroom window to confront his girlfriend and the man she was with, before pointing a gun at her. The victim stood between them.

EUNICE, La. — A Louisiana man accused of shooing at another man he allegedly discovered with his girlfriend has been charged with attempted manslaughter.

Authorities in Eunice were called to a home at around 12:30 on Wednesday, where they found a victim who had been shot in the arm.

Investigators said a suspect identified as David Haworth went to the house, looked into a bedroom window and saw his girlfriend with the victim. Haworth then climbed into the bedroom through the window and began fighting with the other man, police said.

The suspect eventually pulled out a gun and pointed it at his girlfriend, but the victim stepped between Haworth and the woman, police said. Hayworth and the man exchanged a few more words, then he pulled the trigger, striking the victim, investigators alleged.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately given and he was not identified.

Haworth was located and arrested Thursday on the attempted manslaughter charge, as well as aggravated assault with a firearm.