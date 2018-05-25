CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you were one of the many Charlotteans that were startled by the loud jet noises Thursday night, you're not alone.

According to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, several jets were practicing their flyovers before Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

NBC Charlotte's Evan West went around town to get people's reaction on the loud jet sounds.

“I didn’t hear it," said one local woman.

“Did you hear something?" West asked the man next to her. "You heard something, sir.”

“I didn’t hear it,” the man replied.

“No I didn’t. Was I supposed to?” said another woman. “I sure didn’t.”

On the other hand, many took to social media to share videos of the low-flying jets.

The Charlotte Motor Speedway said they don't know of any additional practice plans with the jets but if you plan on going to the race or live in Cabarrus County, you'll most likely hear the same noise from Thursday.

