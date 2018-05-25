CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you were one of the many Charlotteans that were startled by loud engine noises, you're not alone.

According to the Charlotte Motor Speedway, several jets are practicing their flyovers in preparation for Sunday's Coca-Cola 600.

South Charlotte residents heard loud, rumbling noises Thursday evening as the low-flying jets made their rounds across the Queen City.

