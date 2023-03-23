Lowe's Foundation partnering with Charlotte non-profit to curb need for skilled workers

Lowe's Foundation Director Betsy Conway said the organization has supported She Built This city for the past three years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a need for around 546,000 skilled trade positions in 2023 alone. That's why Lowe's is helping fill the gap with a generous contribution.

The company is partnering with She Built This City, a non-profit in Charlotte founded by Demi Knight Clark, a residential construction industry executive for over 20 years. They empower women and girls in the construction and manufacturing trades.

"I've been with She Built This City [since Aug. 31]," Ashleigh Elliot, an apprentice with She Built This City, said. "Prior to that, I had no knowledge of any power tools, because [it's] really a whole new world. it really sparks my interest. It's all these women around you smiling, laughing, and we all learn it together."

Lowe's Foundation Director Betsy Conway said the organization has supported She Built This city for the past three years.

"When I look at organizations like She Built This City and see how they're inspiring women to enter this field, it's an incredible feeling," Conway said. "Just this year alone, we need an additional 546,000 individuals to be attracted into the skilled trades. There is opportunity for everyone, and we want to help strengthen and build programs like She Built This City that meet women where they are to see women like Ashleigh and her confidence and her passion for the skilled trades."

You can help by making a donation. $25 provides one youth experience in the explorer kids program to spark interest in construction and maker trades. A $50 provides one youth with an opportunity to learn 3D printing, virtual reality and other 2030 technology pathways.

"I appreciate it because it's support," Elliot said. I want to build a whole village, we are all in this together."

