Lowe's partnering with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk to find projects across the country

The Mooresville-based home improvement store is partnering with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk to find projects across the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's is giving back to our community and needs your help.

The Mooresville-based home improvement store is partnering with Queer Eye's Bobby Berk to find projects across the country.

They are inviting people to nominate a deserving hometown project that needs to be restored. Lowe's is investing $100 million into improvement projects across the country.

“Each day, our associates and neighbors come together to help build and strengthen their communities. With this investment through Lowe’s Hometowns, we are demonstrating our commitment to make homes – and hometowns – better for those in need,” Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, said. “We look forward to working with communities across the country to make sure that our investments serve their needs and have a positive impact that lasts for years to come.”

MORE ON WCNC:

Big or small, every Pro is an MVP to us at Lowe’s. So we built a partnership program that treats your business like one.



Learn more and join today: https://t.co/X0wK6ssTcs pic.twitter.com/w19RXa9wkM — Lowe's (@Lowes) March 7, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts