Lowe's launches same day delivery with Instacart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picture this -- you're doing your home improvement project and you're missing the one thing you need to complete it. Be it a hammer, a screwdriver, a couple of two-by-fours... but the idea of driving all the way to a home improvement store sounds exhausting.

Now, Lowe's can come to you.

Lowe's and Instacart announced that same-day delivery is available at more than 1,700 stores. The items ordered can be delivered in as fast as an hour.

Lowe's is one of the first retailers on Instacart to roll out same-day delivery on larger items.

If your barbecue-loving dad needs a last minute gift, you could order him a small, portable grill straight to your door. As long as it doesn't exceed 3x3x5 feet and 60 pounds, it could be delivered to your door.

Although this was launched in Charlotte in February, it is now nationally available, so you can get your shovel when you're visiting your grandparents too.

