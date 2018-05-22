MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Lowe’s Companies, Inc.announced Tuesday morning that Marvin R. Ellison has been named president and CEO, effective July 2, 2018.

He will also join Lowe’s board of directors at that time. Ellison succeeds Robert A. Niblock, who previously announced his intention to retire. The Lowe’s board has also appointed Richard W. Dreiling, a director of Lowe’s since 2012, as chairman, effective July 2, 2018.

Ellison said, “I am thrilled to take on the role as Lowe’s next president and CEO. Working closely with Lowe’s board, management team and the more than 310,000 talented employees, I believe we will not just compete, but win in today’s complex retail environment. Together, we will leverage Lowe’s omni-channel capabilities to deliver the most simple and seamless customer experiences as we execute with purpose and put the customer first in everything we do.”

Larsen added, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Robert for his leadership and dedication to Lowe’s over the last 25 years. Robert played a key role in driving our omni-channel strategy and positioning the company as a leader in home improvement. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

