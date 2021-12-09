Lowe's plans to comply with vaccine mandate

In an interview with the Associated Press, the company's CEO, Marvin Ellison said Lowes will execute the mandate as soon as it is issued by OSHA.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the Charlotte area's biggest employers plans to comply with a pending federal COVID vaccine mandate.

Mooresville-based Lowe's has not required vaccines or testing ahead of the mandate.

He also spoke about the effect of a pending vaccine mandate on retail staffing.

"As it stands today, we have no indication that any vaccine mandate is going to have any negative impact on our ability to retain or recruit associates," Ellison said.

Last month, WCNC Charlotte reported that Lowe's expected to bring employees back to its corporate offices at the end of January.

